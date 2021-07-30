Giant pants get people talking at city centre landmark
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
People were encouraged to open up and talk to one another outside a Norwich landmark with the help of giant pairs of underwear.
The Camerados movement, which encourages people to look out for each other more, was displaying pants on a washing line outside The Forum on Friday.
A board next to clothing items asked those passing "When life is pants, what gets your through?".
The pants, which came with an array of colourful patterns, were easily visible for those in the city centre to spot for a chat with members of the movement.
Organisers said the Covid pandemic has shown the importance of looking out for one another.
The Camerados movement was founded by Maff Potts in 2015.
More than 100 Camerados Public Living Rooms have popped up across the UK and the world since the first one opened in Sheffield in 2016.
For more information on the movement and what they do, visit the Camerados website at www.camerados.org/