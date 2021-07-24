Giant pants to go on display in Norwich for Camerados

Published: 9:04 AM July 24, 2021

People walking past an iconic city centre building may be turning their heads at the sight of giant pants next week.

The Camerados movement, which encourages people to look out for each other more, is behind the pant-tastic scheme.

To show that when life is pants, there is someone there for you, the Camerados will be outside the Forum in Norwich on Friday, July 30.

They say they are offering a place where nothing is expected but everyone is welcome, to meet new people and find out about the movement.

Sam Moon, a Norwich member, said: "This is an opportunity for people to find out about Camerados and hopefully it will excite a collective to start a Public Living Room in Norwich."

The Camerados encourage people to talk and meet with one another more often, and will be in Norwich on Friday, July 30 - Credit: The Camerados

More than 100 Camerados Public Living Rooms have popped up across the UK and the world since the first one opened in Sheffield in 2016.

Catherine Wilks, a Leicestershire member, is the arts and activism lead for the Association of Camerados and has been preparing to come to the Forum to join people from Norwich who are already part of the movement.

She said: "The way we meet, mix and mingle has changed, but we have all learnt during the pandemic how important it is to look out for each other.

"So we are going to create a beautiful space, all about meeting people and being Camerados."

The Camerados movement was founded by Maff Potts in 2015.

He spent 20 years as chief executive of a number of charities and housing associations and believes that real social change comes from social movements.

A statement from the movement said: "The pandemic has shown us that even when life is ‘pants’, we can get through tough times by being a camerado.

"It's all about being more human, having a laugh and having each other's back, without agenda or judgement.

"Anyone is welcome, not everyone will get it, but if you do, or you want to find out about the movement, come to the Forum on July 30 and share how life can be pants."

The group will be at the Forum from 10am to 5pm.



