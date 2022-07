There are a number of emergency vehicles at a flat fire off St Crispins Road - Credit: Maya Derrick

A city road has been closed after a fire broke out at a block of flats.

Fire crews were called to the building in Calvert Street, off St Crispins Road, at 7.09am this morning.

Calvert Street has been closed by emergency services due to a flat fire - Credit: Maya Derrick

A witness described seeing four fire engines, two ambulances and two police vehicles at the scene.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.