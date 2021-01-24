Up and coming Norwich musician reaches number 13 in UK charts

Published: 4:28 PM January 24, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM January 24, 2021

From left to right: Leon Mallet, Alex Mallet, Callum Bishop, who have released a new single - Credit: ASH C VISUALS

An up and coming Norwich musician has been left feeling overwhelmed after his latest single reached number 13 in the UK iTunes chart.

Callum Bishop, 21, released his latest single Dreams with fellow musicians Leon and Alex Mallet, who both appeared on the 2017 series of The X Factor and now form the duo Itg.

Mr Bishop has been DJ-ing since the age of 16 and the release of Dreams on Friday, January 22, is his first single which has hit the UK charts.

Single front cover for Dreams. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Bishop said: "This is something I really didn't expect to happen.

"Our target was to reach the top 100 but we never expected to reach number 13.

"On Friday, the single was released and entered the charts at number 71, then I stayed up all night and it reached number 28, I couldn't believe it.

"On Saturday it reached number 13, it is unbelievable, I didn't sleep."

Mr Bishop has received thousands of streams online in recent years and has played in clubs across the UK and Ibiza.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about difficulties for producing new music though.

"Many of my inspirations and influences come from my time spent in Ibiza DJ-ing.

"I often get a lot of cool musical ideas when I'm travelling but because I can't perform at the moment I have to dig deeper," the 21-year-old said.

Reflecting on the success of Dreams, Mr Bishop said: "In a way, it is funny how the public catch on to certain music and tunes.

"But I have to thank Alex and Leon Mallet, who both appeared on X Factor in 2017, with Leon going on through to the live shows.

"Leon sang Dreams first of all back in 2017 at judge's houses and he received the attention from the original artist who sings the song Gabrielle.

"After a studio session with Alex and Leon, our version of Dreams was born."

Since the success of the single, Mr Bishop hinted that positive developments are on the horizon.

"In the past 48 hours there have been some major developments and people reaching out to me.

"The step up really is huge," Mr Bishop added.

The single can be listened to here and people can listen on all major platforms, such as, Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and YouTube.