'It's fight or flight': Calls for safety lighting in spooky city passageway
- Credit: Submitted
People are calling for improved street lighting in Norwich as the dark, winter evenings creep in.
According to a female reader, one particular area that becomes a "no-go" zone when night falls is One Post Alley, an entirely unlit passageway between Chantry Place and St Stephen's Street.
She asked the Evening News to help make it safer as part of the 'We'll Sort It' campaign and put pressure on Norfolk County Council as landowner to install electric lighting — claiming it was not acceptable to leave it without.
A council spokeswoman said they hadn't been made aware of any issues but would look into the problem to see if action was needed.
Lynda Groves, 50, who works for a local pregnancy and birth website, said she was supportive of lighting and CCTV to make the city centre a less intimidating place — especially for those who work in the NHS or hospitality and whose shifts can finish at 4am.
She explained: "It's getting dark early now and there's just not enough lighting, particularly in those shortcuts around Chantry Place and Chapelfield Gardens.
"I avoid them entirely. But it's difficult, because at the same I don't want to have to tell my two daughters not to take certain routes because it's not safe.
"I don't want a woman using a shortcut to be seen as a 'risk' they've put upon themselves, either."
Georgia Allatt, 22, lives in the city centre but hardly ever walks by herself at night, even in well-lit places.
She said: "I've been followed at least twice now when walking home. I once had my headphones in and didn't realise a man was inches from my face trying to get my attention.
"It was 2am and when I asked him what he wanted he said "just to say hello".
"Women shouldn't have to remain in fight or flight mode when walking home. We have to be hyper alert in a way men aren't."