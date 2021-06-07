Call for artists to help bring GoGoDiscover sculptures to life

Published: 5:15 PM June 7, 2021

Break is appealing for artists for the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail which is being expanded across Norfolk - Credit: Break

Artists are being encouraged to show off their work as part of a 2022 sculpture trail which is being extended across Norfolk.

East Anglian children's charity Break, which runs the GoGoDiscover event, is inviting artists to express their interest in bringing next year's sculptures to life.

The Steppe Mammoth sculptures will combine with T-Rex sculptures for the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail across Norfolk - Credit: Break

The summer of 2022 will see even more T-Rex join Steppe Mammoth sculptures to raise vital funds for Break.

The charity already has 100 artists signed up, but stresses there is no limit on the amount who can join.

Artists are paid to take part and will be acknowledged on a plaque attached to the base of the sculptures and in some of the GoGoDiscover promotional materials.

An artist hard at work for a GoGoDiscover T-rex sculpture - Credit: Break

Tracey Warnes, GoGoDiscover art co-ordinator said: "Seeing the artists’ designs to bring the sculptures to life is always one of the most exciting parts of these events."

Interested artists can download an artist information pack and submission form here.