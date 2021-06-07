News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Call for artists to help bring GoGoDiscover sculptures to life

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:15 PM June 7, 2021   
Break is appealing for artists for the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail which is being expanded across Norfolk

Break is appealing for artists for the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail which is being expanded across Norfolk - Credit: Break

Artists are being encouraged to show off their work as part of a 2022 sculpture trail which is being extended across Norfolk. 

East Anglian children's charity Break, which runs the GoGoDiscover event, is inviting artists to express their interest in bringing next year's sculptures to life. 

The Steppe Mammoth sculptures will combine with T-Rex sculptures for the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail across Norfolk

The Steppe Mammoth sculptures will combine with T-Rex sculptures for the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail across Norfolk - Credit: Break

The summer of 2022 will see even more T-Rex join Steppe Mammoth sculptures to raise vital funds for Break. 

The charity already has 100 artists signed up, but stresses there is no limit on the amount who can join.

Artists are paid to take part and will be acknowledged on a plaque attached to the base of the sculptures and in some of the GoGoDiscover promotional materials.

An artist hard at work for a GoGoDiscover T-rex sculpture 

An artist hard at work for a GoGoDiscover T-rex sculpture - Credit: Break

Tracey Warnes, GoGoDiscover art co-ordinator said: "Seeing the artists’ designs to bring the sculptures to life is always one of the most exciting parts of these events." 

Interested artists can download an artist information pack and submission form here

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Grapes Hill roundabout, Norwich. Roadworks will begin on Monday.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For:

Move to axe traffic lights at Norwich roundabout set to be agreed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthor

Norfolk Live | Updated

Miles of traffic delays across Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Buxton Road, Norwich

Men defecate in couple's garden before running away

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Polly Steward, from Suffolk, saw the pick-up in Bury St Edmunds on February 10, 2019

Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus