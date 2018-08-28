Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Caffé Nero in Norwich given one star hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 09:15 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 09 January 2019

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

A Norwich city centre coffee shop has been told to improve its hygiene standards after being given a one star rating by inspectors.

The Caffé Nero on Gentleman’s Walk was given the rating by food hygiene officers from Norwich City Council in December.

Inspectors said there was “poor” cleaning and sanitation, and said items including shelving, fridge shelves and a rear wall which had cobwebs were in need of cleaning.

In its food hygiene and safety section, one of three which make up the report, they said the branch was “failing to comply with the law in many respects”, with “significant lapses in safe food handling practices”.

An issue with a fridge meant “high risk foods” were stored at too high temperatures, ranging between 13.7C to 15.3C, though the manager agreed “not to sell these items voluntarily”.

But a spokesperson for Caffé Nero said issues raised had been immediately addressed, and that many would not have been found the following day.

MORE: Paperwork to mouldy food - are food hygiene ratings fair on restaurants?

“The hygiene and safety of our team and customer are of the highest priority for us, the issues raised were isolated to the time of the visit and where needed have been immediately addressed,” they said.

“The issue with the fridge developed during the morning, as it was working perfectly when the store opened. Food was immediately removed from the fridge and disposed of, and the fridge was in full working order by the following morning.”

Inspectors said they found fruit flies above the sink, but noted the premises was “proofed against the entry of pests”.

There was praise elsewhere for the store, with “hand washing managed well”, and the presence of allergens in non-packaged food identified clearly to customers.

In the confidence in management section, the shop was warned there was “major non-compliance with legal requirements”, and that a revisit was planned, with formal enforcement action “likely”.

The Caffé Nero spokesperson said: “The store does not have any issue with flies, which is verified by the regular independent third party assessment we receive, and the entire store received a thorough deep clean immediately following the visit. All our Norwich stores hold full hygiene scores, and we look forward to welcoming the environmental health officer back to re score this store.”

The brand’s three other branches in the city centre hold five-star ratings.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

New Year’s shooting: Dalston’s 588 Club shut down by council after woman shot in venue

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

Warning latest threat to bulldoze Holborn Studios ‘could cost Hackney Council thousands’

Holborn Studios, Eagle Wharf Road, Hackney.

Top anti-gangs worker accuses Met police of defamation and says officers ‘blacklisted’ him after wrongful raid

Gwenton Sloley.

Upper Clapton family taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after leak in block of flats

Hawkwood Mount in Upper Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Groundwork London’s Circle programme at Lower Clapton Road HQ will help refugees integrate into the community

Groundwork London's project Cultivating Communities four years ago worked on integration through cultural activities like craft and gardening

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What a kind and caring man he is’ - Panto star Ben Langley makes surprise visit to superfan

Ben with Niesha and Ione Dunleavy Credit: Paula Dunleavy

Former City winger could be reunited with Lambert at Ipswich – but Wigan are also keen

Anthony Pilkington played under Paul Lambert for a season at Norwich City Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

On The Snowball, City: Why the British Embassy in Oslo has a Norwich City supporting snowman

Hudson the dog, with the Norwich City-supporting snowman in Oslo. Pic: Richard Wood.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists