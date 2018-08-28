Busy Norwich road re-opens after crash
PUBLISHED: 19:19 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:30 01 November 2018
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A busy Norwich road has re-opened after a crash between two cars.
Emergency services were called to Dereham Road at about 6.10pm.
The crash happened near to the Co-op and Wilco garage after the junction with Orchard Street.
Ambulance attended the scene but the extent of the injuries is not known.
Did you see the incident? Contact marc.betts@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772326
Comments have been disabled on this article.