Busy Norwich road re-opens after crash

A busy Norwich road has re-opened after a crash between two cars.

Emergency services were called to Dereham Road at about 6.10pm.

The crash happened near to the Co-op and Wilco garage after the junction with Orchard Street.

Ambulance attended the scene but the extent of the injuries is not known.

