Bars and clubs gear up for busy night as police up patrols

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:47 PM July 24, 2021    Updated: 10:51 PM July 24, 2021
People queue up for Bar and Beyond in Norwich.

People queue up for Bar and Beyond in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Pubs and clubs in Norwich are preparing for another busy night as revellers make the most of Covid rules being dropped this week.

Monday, July 19 was so-called Freedom Day, when the majority of coronavirus rules were dropped and replaced instead by guidance.

It marked the first time that nightclubs in particular could open since before the pandemic.

On Friday, pubs and clubs across the county saw a busy night, including in Norwich's clubland Prince of Wales Road.

And Norfolk police confirmed they would be putting extra officers on patrol in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn on Saturday night, when they expect it to be even busier.

By 10.30pm on Saturday queues were already building outside venues.

By 10.30pm on Saturday queues were already building outside venues. - Credit: Archant

Superintendent Nathan Clarke said while they were expecting most people to just have a good time, they were aware "too much alcohol can have unintended consequences".

By 10.30pm on Saturday night, Prince of Wales Road was already packed, with queues outside most open venues, including Bar and Beyond, Truth and Popworld.

Police vehicles were already patrolling the area, while the SOS bus was back in place to watch out for anyone in need of help.

Last week, the Norwich-based drugs and alcohol charity Matthew Project urged people to pace themselves and look after each other as restrictions on nightlife ended.

Bars and clubs in Norwich were expecting a busy night on Saturday, the first weekend after restrictions on nightlife eased.

Bars and clubs in Norwich were expecting a busy night on Saturday, the first weekend after restrictions on nightlife eased. - Credit: Archant


