'A normal day in Bowthorpe': Villager saves man on way to rescue horse

Published: 6:30 PM September 20, 2021

A neighbourhood watch volunteer who came across an unconscious man en route to rescuing a wayward horse has said it was "just a normal day in the village".

Jon Watson, 36, is the lead co-ordinator of Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, a group of volunteers which helps keep villagers on the outskirts of Norwich safe by acting as an "intermediary" between the public and police.

Yesterday was a busy day for them.

Mr Watson said he'd been called after a horse broke out of its field in Saxoncote Avenue and was spotted running down by the doctor's surgery some distance away.

But as he made his way towards it at about 6.50pm he came across a man passed out on a footpath near Clover Hill.

Jon Watson, lead co-ordinator of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch Team. - Credit: Jon Watson

Mr Watson said: "He was just lying there on the pavement, totally unresponsive.

"I called an ambulance for him immediately, but then he seemed to come round out of nowhere so the urgency was downgraded.

"But then he started passing in and out of consciousness again. I was really fighting to keep him awake.

"I called the ambulance for a second time and they got there within 45 minutes. They had to send a crew from Swaffham.

"Who's to say what would have happened if someone hadn't got to him in time?"

Mr Watson waited for 45 minutes with the man before the ambulance arrived - Credit: EEAST

The ambulance service confirmed it received Mr Watson's report at 7.14pm yesterday, transporting the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

Meanwhile, a member of the public was able to restrain the runaway horse.

Mr Watson said: "It's just a normal day in the village really."

But the self-employed IT engineer by day — and neighbourhood watch crusader by night — said not everyone was a fan of the group's efforts.

He added: "Straight after we'd helped this man we started getting abuse from a group of teenagers.

"It was sad because one of them we've actually helped in the past.

"Some people don't like us because we give intel to the police about drugs and other illegal activities in the village.

"Nothing happens round here that we don't know about."