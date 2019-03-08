Youngsters joined by grandparents for gardening week
PUBLISHED: 19:06 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:06 02 April 2019
Green-fingered grandparents joined in with youngsters for a spot of gardening.
Pupils at Busy Bees Preschool and Nursery were joined by their elders as part of Grandparents Gardening Week.
Helping the youngsters to plant seeds, flowers and vegetables with the aim of passing on their expertise, there were smiles and giggles all-round as old and young got stuck in.
Two-year-old Penny Thornton was busy sowing vegetables while Jenny Whitmore helped her 13-month-old granddaughter Ava Seretny get hands on with potted plants.
The nursery has been open since 2003 and looks after youngsters aged up to five years old.
It has six nurseries across the country with bases at Norwich Airport, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Broadland Business Park.
For more information go to www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk