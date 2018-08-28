Zombie Bears idea scoops school Dragons Den competition

The Dragons with pupils from Mile Cross Primary and the Norwich School. Picture: Norfolk Chamber of Commerce Norfolk Chamber of Commerce

Pupils at a Norwich school have been solving the real life problems businesses need to cater to in a Dragons’ Den competition organised by the Norfolk School Business Enterprise department.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year 5 pupils from Mile Cross Primary School came up with ideas from fitness parties to an automatic dog ball thrower.

The project final took place at Norwich School, with high profile dragons from Norwich’s business community, including Stefan Gurney and Miles Watson from Norwich Business Improvement District, and Nova Fairbank from the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

The overall winning idea, “Zombie Bears”, caught the imaginations of the dragons, with their sophisticated marketing and branding ideas and their captivating pitch.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at Norwich BID, said: “It was a difficult decision to choose a winning idea, but a huge congratulations to every one of the students who worked so hard.”