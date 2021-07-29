Pasta and cocktails bar opens in Norwich

Published: 6:30 AM July 29, 2021

A pasta and cocktails bar has opened in Norwich in the former home of a coffee shop.

Yard opened on Pottergate earlier this month, in the building which formerly housed Rabbit coffee shop.

It has been opened by Brick Pizza co-founder George Colley with friend and colleague Nathaniel Crothers.

Gnocchi with sage butter from Yard in Norwich. - Credit: Josh Cooper

They have take over two floors of the building - the ground floor and the basement - with pasta dishes served throughout and cocktails and other drinks downstairs.

The pair recently added extra outdoor seating at the Church of St John Maddermarket and at neighbours Lowell for those looking to eat and drink al fresco.

Mr Colley said business had gone well since opening, which came as the government eased restrictions and ahead of them being dropped on July 19.

Their menu includes dishes such as rigatoni with sausage, creme fraiche and fennel, for £7.50, and pappardelle with nduja, mascarpone and lemon, for £7.50.

Yard opened on Pottergate and serves pasta and cocktails. - Credit: George Colley

Yard opens from 12pm to 11.30pm from Wednesdays to Saturdays.