Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

REVEALED: Opening date for swanky city food hall announced

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:40 AM October 29, 2022
Yalm will host six Norfolk-based kitchens, with a seventh held back for pop-ups and guest chefs

Yalm will host six Norfolk-based kitchens, with a seventh held back for pop-ups and guest chefs - Credit: Maya Derrick

The opening date for Norwich's highly-anticipated independent food hall has been announced.

Work has been under way to ready the Yalm site, in the historic Royal Arcade, since July.

The venue was once restaurant Jamie's Italian before its closure in 2019 and has remained empty ever since.

But the new multi-restaurant site, home to seven kitchens as well as a host of other vendors, will open to the public on Tuesday, November 22.

Yalm has announced upstairs kitchens Eric's PizzaBahaNXXDSToast KitchenSoukMILK and On the Bone as well as vendors Folks Coffee Co and Flying Saucers on the ground floor.

The upstairs kitchens are joined by Skippers Beer Bar and Skippers Wine Bar, where punters can gather on custom-made bench-style seating to enjoy the array of food and drink offerings.

The venue has capacity for around 300 diners and drinkers across both floors.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The White Heron has opened its doors to customers in Brundall

First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Magdalen Street following concerns for the safety of a woman

Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Steve Morphew, inset, will write to Martin Wilby calling for an urgent review of the redevelopment of St Stephens Street

Demands for urgent review over St Stephens safety

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Six Yard Bars which operated in Norwich 

Bar booted out of city food market following one-star hygiene rating

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon