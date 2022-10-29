REVEALED: Opening date for swanky city food hall announced

Yalm will host six Norfolk-based kitchens, with a seventh held back for pop-ups and guest chefs - Credit: Maya Derrick

The opening date for Norwich's highly-anticipated independent food hall has been announced.

Work has been under way to ready the Yalm site, in the historic Royal Arcade, since July.

The venue was once restaurant Jamie's Italian before its closure in 2019 and has remained empty ever since.

But the new multi-restaurant site, home to seven kitchens as well as a host of other vendors, will open to the public on Tuesday, November 22.

Yalm has announced upstairs kitchens Eric's Pizza, Baha, NXXDS, Toast Kitchen, Souk, MILK and On the Bone as well as vendors Folks Coffee Co and Flying Saucers on the ground floor.

The upstairs kitchens are joined by Skippers Beer Bar and Skippers Wine Bar, where punters can gather on custom-made bench-style seating to enjoy the array of food and drink offerings.

The venue has capacity for around 300 diners and drinkers across both floors.