Sneak peek at new Asian-inspired restaurant opening in November

Published: 3:00 PM October 27, 2021

Jimmy Preston inside the restaurant building in St George's Street, where works are progressing ahead of opening - Credit: Brown & Co

A new restaurant and bar in the city is taking shape with the owner intending to open in "the next few weeks".

Jimmy Preston and Danielle Mason, who run the XO Kitchen in the Artichoke, Magdalen Road, are currently transforming the former Café Pure building in St George's Street.

The new foodie hotspot is being redecorated with a bar and tables in the front overlook the street and a large room in the rear.

The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November - Credit: Brown & Co

Mr Preston said: “We are on schedule for opening some time in November and we can’t wait to open.

"The footfall is really good along St George’s Street so we think this is an excellent location for us.”

And visitors won't be able to miss the venue - as a large neon sign has been ordered to adorn the front door.

Customers will then be greeted by walls painted in yellow and grey, with the kitchen also being reorganised as part of the work.

Mr Preston is also calling on a graffiti artist friend to cover some of the restaurant walls with a large mural, in addition to artwork on the walls.

Jimmy Preston in the doorstep of the new XO Restaurant currently being done up - Credit: Brown & Co

It comes after agents from Brown & Co's commercial department leased the building vacated by Café Pure to chefs Mr Preston and Ms Mason.

Andrew Haigh, divisional partner at Brown & Co, Norwich, which is also based in St George’s Street, said: “This area is an exciting hub of diverse commercial activity which XO will help to support.

“There has been a growth of commercial businesses as well as the continued success of Norwich’s University of the Arts in St George’s Street and the Jane Austen College in nearby Colegate.”

Mr Preston said he would serve typical XO Kitchen Asian-inspired dishes in the evenings and would put his unique twist on other food and drink offerings.

Jimmy Preston - Credit: Neil Didsbury

He also intends to serve breakfast pastries, hot drinks as well as sandwiches for nearby office workers.

The eatery can serve between 50 and 60 people at a time, and will employ up to 10 people.