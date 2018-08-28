Video

Is this the spookiest house in Norfolk?

A graveyard for a garden? The property at the Street, North Lopham with the graves clearly visible from the street. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

It’s the perfect house for Halloween but would you buy this converted chapel for sale near Diss which has a graveyard on the front lawn?

This converted Methodist chapel for sale in North Lopham for £490,000 offers fabulous interiors and would make someone a lovely home – except you don’t have to be easily spooked or to have watched too many horror movies.

That’s because its front garden is a graveyard with many old tombstones which take up almost the entire lawn.

Despite being a beautiful conversion, the graveyard is putting off buyers. Bedfords, currently selling the property, are the second estate agents to be instructed and they’ve already dropped the price.

Some of the tombstones are close to the original two front doors of the property on The Street, North Lopham. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk Some of the tombstones are close to the original two front doors of the property on The Street, North Lopham. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Emmerson Dutton, a partner at the Bury St Edmunds office, said: “It just seems buyers are put off which is such a shame as the cost of the conversion far outweighs the price it’s for sale for. Someone is going to get a real bargain. It might be that once a year, on Halloween, it becomes an issue but most people could live with that.”

Interestingly, you don’t own the graveyard if you buy the house, it’s owned by the parish so you couldn’t even get permission to have the headstones removed, said Mr Dutton. He said the property was worth at least £100,000 more than the current price-tag.

The property, situated on The Street, offers 2,245 sqft of beautiful contemporary accommodation and has a castellated, or turretted, side extension still bearing the name ‘Wesleyan Day School.’

There are many headstones, one for a Jon Cousins, a minister of a Methodist chapel on Victoria Road, Diss, buried, aged 49 years, in 1805.

Inside boasts a magnificent double height reception room. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk Inside boasts a magnificent double height reception room. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk

Many of the inscriptions on the headstones are still visible with another being for an Alexander Hamilton.

The property, which closed as a chapel in 2014, has its main entrance door round the other side but the owners have left the two original front doors in place.

Inside is a marvellous double height reception room with access to the master bedroom and en suite, as well as two further bedrooms, a utility and open plan living area and kitchen with a first floor galleried landing around three sides of the building above.

Outside is a good sized garden at the rear, a driveway and double cart lodge and the graveyard.

There are many graves in the front lawn at the property on The Street, North Lopham. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk There are many graves in the front lawn at the property on The Street, North Lopham. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

The property details state the graveyard is ‘not part of the chapel’s title and reamins in the ownership of the Church of England, leasehold for 999 years.’

For more informatioon contact Bedfords on 01284 769999.

Jon Cousins was buried aged 42 in 1805; he was a Methodist minister in Diss. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk Jon Cousins was buried aged 42 in 1805; he was a Methodist minister in Diss. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

The converted chapel on The Street, North Lopham is beautiful but maybe doesn't suit everyone because it has lots of headstones in the front garden. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk The converted chapel on The Street, North Lopham is beautiful but maybe doesn't suit everyone because it has lots of headstones in the front garden. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk

At the other side of the building is a large garden with no tombstones. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk At the other side of the building is a large garden with no tombstones. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk

The main reception which doubles as a living area with a kitchen and three bedrooms off this. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk The main reception which doubles as a living area with a kitchen and three bedrooms off this. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk