Cheers! Brewery offering free drink to Norwich City fans to celebrate derby victory

To celebrate the Canaries' East Anglian Derby victory, Woodforde's Brewery is offering a free bottle of Wherry to Norwich City season ticket holders at the team's match against Bristol City. Picture: ARCHANT Archant Norfolk 2018

A Norfolk brewery will help Norwich City fans to celebrate the team’s latest East Anglian Derby win at their next home game.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teemu Pukki is applauded off the Carrow Road pitch, after another match-winning contribution for Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki is applauded off the Carrow Road pitch, after another match-winning contribution for Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woodforde’s Brewery will be offering all season ticket holders a free bottle of its signature beer, Woodforde’s Wherry, at the Canaries’ match against Bristol City at Carrow Road on Saturday, February 23.

The Woodbastwick-based brewery, which became the new sponsor of The Barclay Stand at Carrow Road in 2018, said it wanted to help fans celebrate Norwich City’s victory over Ipswich Town on Sunday.

To claim their free 330ml bottle of Wherry, season ticket holders must fill out an online form by midnight on Wednesday, February 13.

Each fan who signs up will be sent a voucher ticket to their home address leading up to the match.

The voucher ticket will be redeemable at all general admission kiosks and hospitality areas throughout the stadium on the day of the game and will be valid until kick-off at 3pm.

The online form can be found at www.canaries.co.uk/Commercial/woodfordes-offer.