Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Woodforde’s Brewery unveils first lager under its own name

PUBLISHED: 15:31 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 05 November 2018

Master brewer Neil Bain. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Master brewer Neil Bain. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Woodforde’s Brewery has created a new lager called Conquest, a 4.5% ABV beer described by the Norfolk brewer as “refreshing and thirst-quenching”.

As part of an initial launch period, Conquest will be available on draught in specially selected pubs across East Anglia, with publicans able to order it in 30-litre kegs.

The Woodbastwick-based brewer plans to roll out Conquest in cans in 2019.

Woodforde’s head brewer Neil Bain said: “Conquest is a clean, crisp premium lager, with a glorious citrus finish and a full palate, which we’re confident will make people want to come back for more.

“It’s bold and bursting with modern hop varieties, making it our own take on a pub favourite, but with a contemporary twist – light, refreshing and thirst-quenching.”

Conquest is the first lager to be brewed under Woodforde’s own brand, as it has previously fulfilled lager contracts for Marks and Spencer.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Police called to investigate second sexual assault in Norwich within space of a few hours

Police are inbestigating reports of a sexual assault on a woman near the former Lidl Supermarket off Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy