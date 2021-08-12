News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mother and daughter design duo take over former Ginger shop

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:55 AM August 12, 2021   
Michelle and Stephanie Witts (inset) will open Witts Design in Timberhill, Norwich, in September

A mother and daughter have said it is a "dream come true" to have signed the lease for a shop in Norwich's Timberhill. 

Witts Design is Norfolk's answer to Emma Bridgewater, founded by Stephanie and Michelle Witts seven years ago. 

The pair's designs feature aspects inspired by the county from the coast to the wildlife and can be found on a range of items from oven gloves to lamp shades. 

Hydrangea Print from Witts Design

Michelle said: "It all started when Stephanie went to Loughborough University to study design. About a year later I decided I wanted to go back to university at the age of 48, and began studying design as well at the London Metropolitan University. 

"Stephanie then transferred to London Metropolitan for her final year, while I was in my second. Our tutors would always comment on how well we worked together in the studio so when we both graduated we launched Witts Designs."

Witts Design

Since then the pair have grown their business organically, opening a shop in Holt and then scaling it back to focus on their studio work. 

But having launched a shop in Aldeburgh this year the pair did not want to miss the chance of also opening in Norwich. 

"We've always admired the Ginger shop", Michelle said. 

Witts Designs being drawn up

"When it came up for rent it was a dream come true that we got it. It just fits really well with our product. We're going to have some of the space for our office, the second floor we'll hold courses in, and the ground floor will be the shop."

Ginger, a women's designer retailer, has said it is relocating after 27 years but has not confirmed where to.

Michelle added: "We'll be hiring people to help us out in the shop - we already have a sales manager but we'll need more people.

Screen printing Witts Designs

"Currently I do a lot of the design and Stephanie is very good at the technical side, and the day-to-day running of the business, but we'd like to have her doing more designing so we can expand the range." 

Norwich News

