Homewares company closes city shop after six months

Witts was based in Timberhill, Norwich for six months - Credit: Maya Derrick

A business in a busy city centre thoroughfare has bid customers farewell after just six months in its Norwich home.

Witts Design announced on Facebook on April 4 that their Timberhill studio in Norwich was closing with immediate effect.

The company will continue to trade online and from another store..

"Covid-19 has been one of the biggest challenges we have had to face as a business," the statement read. "We have constantly been learning and adapting to what keeps getting thrown at us but in some instances, it has caused real issues for us.

Witts Design's assistant designer Georgia Smith and Michelle Witts, creative director at the Timberhill store - Credit: Maya Derrick

"When we took on this building, we were battling Covid and it’s effects (still are), but now with the increased energy costs and everything else that is going on in the world, we have had to make a difficult decision.

"To continue to keep Witts Design going, we have to let Norwich go so we can continue to do what we love, which is designing prints and screen printing them on to a variety of products." "

Witts Design announced the closure of its Timberhill premises with "a heavy heart" - Credit: Maya Derrick

Witts' other site is in Aldeburgh in Suffolk.

The mother-daughter design duo came to Timberhill in October and kitted the unit out with homeware as well as a screen printing studio and interior design showroom.

Stephanie and Michelle Witts opened Witts Design in Timber Hill in October - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Creative director Michelle Witts, who runs the company alongside director and owner daughter Stephanie, said: "Closing here isn't something we've taken lightly.

"We've been struggling with Covid, suppliers and not being able to get materials like fabrics.

"This shop needs to shut in order to keep the business going.

Witts Design in Timberhill, Norwich, closed on April 4 - Credit: Maya Derrick

"It's very difficult to know what the world's going to be like moving forward, but we would like to think about expanding again at some point.

"We want to consolidate the business we have now in Aldeburgh and we will be looking for a premises for a design studio for us until we get back on our feet again.

Witts Design closed with immediate effect on April 4 - Credit: Maya Derrick

"As a business, we've been going for eight years. It was a quick decision to close - but it's not goodbye, it's see you later."

Witts Design continue to have a presence online at wittsdesign.com.

Witts Design had called Norwich's Timberhill home for the last six months - Credit: Maya Derrick