Homeware brand reveals when it will open in Timberhill

Published: 1:00 PM September 15, 2021

Michelle and Stephanie Witts (inset) will open Witts Design in Timberhill, Norwich, in September - Credit: Witts Design/Archant

Homeware brand Witts Design has revealed its opening date for its new Norwich Timberhill store.

Mother and daughter design duo Michelle and Stephanie Witts are opening in the former Ginger fashion store at the end of the month.

The pair have confirmed the plan is to open the doors on September 24.

Witts Designs being drawn up - Credit: Witts Designs

The pair's designs feature prints inspired by the region from the coast to the countryside.

Prints include everything from flowers to fish, hand designed by the pair, on items from lampshades to tea towels.

"I am very excited to be in this beautiful 300 year old building and to open our doors for the first time in Norwich and showcase our range of designs.

Hydrangea Print from Witts Design - Credit: Witts Design

"This month we are celebrating our seven year birthday so the timing just feels right," said Stephanie.

The ground and first floor of the building will be used for retail space, offering wares like placemats and kitchen textiles.

Upstairs will host giftware and items like cushions and lampshades.

Witts Design - Credit: Witts Design

There will also be an area on the second floor to hold screen printing courses.

The pair said they have had a "fantastic reaction" to the news they were moving to the city, with Michelle adding: "I can’t wait for the doors to open and see the reaction of our customers to our designs."

The business started after Stephanie went to study design, which then inspired her mum.

Michelle explained: "It all started when Stephanie went to Loughborough University to study design.

"About a year later I decided I wanted to go back to university at the age of 48, and began studying design as well at the London Metropolitan University.

Screen printing Witts Designs - Credit: Witts Designs

"Stephanie then transferred to London Metropolitan for her final year, while I was in my second.

"Our tutors would always comment on how well we worked together in the studio so when we both graduated we launched Witts Designs."

And the pair already have plans for Christmas, saying: "We will reveal them shortly when we open our doors.

"We will change over the shop in October to give customers some Christmas gift ideas."

They will also be holding Christmas design courses, with interested parties invited to sign up via the businesses' mailing list.