News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Who is opening in the Ginger fashion shop next?

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:32 PM July 19, 2021   
Mother and daughter team Michelle and Stephanie Witts officialy open their new shop, Mitographie, in

Mother and daughter team Michelle and Stephanie Witts officialy open their new shop, Mitographie, in Holt, Norfolk. The shop will sell screen-printed handmade homeware crafted from their own designs. The store was officially opened by Lady Jan Harper. Picture: Keith Whitmore. - Credit: Keith Whitmore

A mother and daughter design duo are taking over the Ginger store in Norwich's Timber Hill.

Witts Design, run by Michelle and Stephanie Witts, create all of their designs by hand from a thatched studio based on the Stody estate in Breck Farm, Melton Constable.

In 2018 they opened a shop Mitgraphie in Holt.

Ginger womenswear, based in the shop in Timber Hill for nearly 30 years, is vacating, relocating to Jonathan Trumbull in St Stephen's Street.

Their designs are then adapted onto textiles and ceramics made in the UK.

They hope to open in the Grade II listed shop unit in mid September.

Ginger, Timber Hill, Norwich

Inside the Ginger store - Credit: Ginger

You may also want to watch:

Witts Design was founded in 2014 when both the designers were studying for a Bachelor of Arts degree in textile design. 

"Our pieces are inspired through what we see and experience in the world around us. This allows us to explore everything from urban city life to the rural parks in the country.

Most Read

  1. 1 Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand
  2. 2 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
  3. 3 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  1. 4 8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years
  2. 5 Crash closes Norwich ring road
  3. 6 Family home with secluded 'paradise' gardens for sale
  4. 7 Passengers transferred after crash between train and road vehicle near Norwich
  5. 8 City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode
  6. 9 Landlords call time on Covid - but some restrictions remain
  7. 10 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts

"Traditional methods such as screen printing, alongside the modern digital techniques of using photoshop and illustrator, are incorporated into the process of creating such elegant designs."

Both mum and daughter are skilled n dyeing fabrics as well as a variety of embellishment processes including embroidery, beading and laser cutting.

Ginger, Norwich

Ginger, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Items for sale include their best-selling coasters adorned with images of hares and also mussels. They also stock all sorts of products for the home ranging from china mugs to lampshades, cushions and tea towels.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A planning inspector have given Emma Stephens six months to remove a fence from Marston Lane

Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rydal Close in West Earlham, where the HMO at the middle of a council mix-up is located

Council's mix-up could see students evicted from their home

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Aidan Mahon who is turning China Inn on Price of Wales Road into an Irish pub called Pogue Mahon's.

Video

New Irish pub with 'secret bar' to 'bring the craic back' to Norwich

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
B&M are opening a new store in Norwich like the one pictured at the Riverside Retail Park Picture:

'Bring it on' - teaching assistant taking on parking giant over charge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus