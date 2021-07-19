Published: 12:32 PM July 19, 2021

Mother and daughter team Michelle and Stephanie Witts officialy open their new shop, Mitographie, in Holt, Norfolk. The shop will sell screen-printed handmade homeware crafted from their own designs. The store was officially opened by Lady Jan Harper. Picture: Keith Whitmore. - Credit: Keith Whitmore

A mother and daughter design duo are taking over the Ginger store in Norwich's Timber Hill.

Witts Design, run by Michelle and Stephanie Witts, create all of their designs by hand from a thatched studio based on the Stody estate in Breck Farm, Melton Constable.

In 2018 they opened a shop Mitgraphie in Holt.

Ginger womenswear, based in the shop in Timber Hill for nearly 30 years, is vacating, relocating to Jonathan Trumbull in St Stephen's Street.

Their designs are then adapted onto textiles and ceramics made in the UK.

They hope to open in the Grade II listed shop unit in mid September.

Inside the Ginger store - Credit: Ginger

Witts Design was founded in 2014 when both the designers were studying for a Bachelor of Arts degree in textile design.

"Our pieces are inspired through what we see and experience in the world around us. This allows us to explore everything from urban city life to the rural parks in the country.

"Traditional methods such as screen printing, alongside the modern digital techniques of using photoshop and illustrator, are incorporated into the process of creating such elegant designs."

Both mum and daughter are skilled n dyeing fabrics as well as a variety of embellishment processes including embroidery, beading and laser cutting.

Ginger, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Items for sale include their best-selling coasters adorned with images of hares and also mussels. They also stock all sorts of products for the home ranging from china mugs to lampshades, cushions and tea towels.