UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project

Winsor Bishop in Norwich is set to hold a £2m sale this weekend. - Credit: Winsor Bishop

A sale of more than £2m worth of high-end jewellery at the UK's oldest jewellers still trading, will see earrings, rings, bracelets and other items discounted by 50pc as the store prepares for refurbishment.

The sale which starts at 10am on January 8 at Winsor Bishop in London Street includes diamond pieces, gold jewellery and coloured gemstones as the store prepares to be transformed by a 'full-scale' refurbishment project.

Reduced items will also include lower priced jewellery from necklaces to watches.

Winsor Bishop in Norwich is set to hold a £2m sale this weekend. - Credit: Winsor Bishop

Work, which will see the biggest changes to the store in its 187-year history, aims to bring it up to date, with plumbing and electrics brought into the 21st century and late Victorian and Edwardian furniture preserved for the future.

A detailed heritage statement is currently being drawn up for the work following advice from Norwich City Council's restoration officer and a local architecture firm ahead of work beginning after the sale finishes in February.

Work will take six months with the store set to remain open with its normal opening hours throughout.

Subject to the landlord's consent, the shop also hopes to open up its first floor to create more retail space allowing it to expand its offering.

Donna Balls, store manager, said: “We are delighted to see customers returning to us year after year and we’re fortunate enough to welcome generations of clients to experience our dedicated service.

Winsor Bishop in Norwich is set to hold a £2m sale this weekend. - Credit: Winsor Bishop

"This unique sale is a wonderful way to say thank you to customers old and new.

"For those in search of a new year bargain, we will be offering a massive 50pc discount off all clearance jewellery including some fabulous diamond rings and gemstone pieces.

"We are incredibly excited about our imminent refurb.

"The store will remain open throughout the exciting transformation, and we look forward to welcoming customers to our beautiful new-look store later this year; where we’ll be offering the same fabulous service and high class jewellery, hopefully for another 200 years."



