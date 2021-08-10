Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests
- Credit: Archant
As anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside of The Murderers in Norwich - familiar and perhaps surprising music blared out of the flat above the pub.
Disney songs including the Bare Necessities, Hakuna Matata and A Whole New World provided the soundtrack, as protesters gave speeches and chanted.
And while this could easily be construed as a bid to provide some light to the situation - the real reason was much more tactical than that.
Pub landlord Phil Cutter said it was, in fact, an effort to obstruct protesters from spreading the footage online.
He said: "It was actually my son's idea - as Disney as a company is very protective of its copyright.
"Therefore, if the footage was online and included Disney music, it would soon be pulled up for copyright infringement."
It came after footage of a previous demonstration at the pub was widely shared online, resulting in him ending up on the wrong end of social media trolling.
