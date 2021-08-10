News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:29 PM August 10, 2021   
Philip Cutter the landlord at The Murdrers & Gardeners Arms in Norwich pictured in 2019. Picture: Ne

Philip Cutter the landlord at The Murdrers & Gardeners Arms in Norwich pictured in 2019. Picture: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

As anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside of The Murderers in Norwich - familiar and perhaps surprising music blared out of the flat above the pub.

Disney songs including the Bare Necessities, Hakuna Matata and A Whole New World provided the soundtrack, as protesters gave speeches and chanted.

And while this could easily be construed as a bid to provide some light to the situation - the real reason was much more tactical than that.

Pub landlord Phil Cutter said it was, in fact, an effort to obstruct protesters from spreading the footage online.

He said: "It was actually my son's idea - as Disney as a company is very protective of its copyright.

You may also want to watch:

"Therefore, if the footage was online and included Disney music, it would soon be pulled up for copyright infringement."

It came after footage of a previous demonstration at the pub was widely shared online, resulting in him ending up on the wrong end of social media trolling.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brazilian steakhouse to open in Norwich next month
  2. 2 Publicans behind the Belgian Monk leave after 21 years
  3. 3 New Norwich nightclub gets licence and could open in 2022
  1. 4 'It went insane' - Salon owner gets 10,000 orders for new wax melt company
  2. 5 Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub
  3. 6 Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall
  4. 7 Inside new police training centre - with its own bar, cafe and apartment
  5. 8 £1,000 fine warning as busy road to be closed
  6. 9 'People won't come' - fears city shake-up will put off visitors
  7. 10 Dad asks police: 'Did Suffolk Strangler kill my Michelle?'
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ndr

Norfolk County Council

Almost 600 claim compensation for NDR house price blight

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Food hygiene

The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Chantry Place, Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Business

Norwich's Disney store to close within days

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus testing centre.

Coronavirus

Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus