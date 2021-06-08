Opinion
IKEA: What went wrong?
On the surface Norwich seems the perfect hunting ground for Swedish homeware behemoth IKEA.
By and large the city and the surrounding area is fairly affluent.
There is no close-by urban competitor for footfall.
And everyone loves meatballs, right?
Wrong, it seems.
The shock news that the Norwich branch - a collection store but with a reduced range also on sale and a cafe - is to close has been blamed on not meeting its "sales and profitability targets".
The first UK IKEA - in Warrington in the north west - opened in 1987 and people actually camped out for days to be among the first inside.
Nothing like it had been seen on these shores before. Flat-pack furniture at these types of prices was unheard of and a revolution began.
The simple lines. The clean surfaces. The Billy bookcase.
The range was straightforward and effortless. It was even deemed 'cool'.
And so it remains. Pre-pandemic IKEA enjoyed a record £12.6bn annual profit worldwide.
But why bother with the hassle of the car and the queues when IKEA can now come straight to your door via your phone? Order a new sofa from your old one online.
There is bad news though - the meatballs are currently only available in store.