Butcher comes to rescue of farm shop after 'nightmare' electrical fault

When a farm shop and café had to close after an electrical fault, a Norwich butcher stepped in to help save the stock.

White House Farm in Sprowston was forced to close on Saturday, July 23, due to a power outage at lunchtime which could not be immediately fixed.

Farm owners Charlotte and Oliver Gurney were then against the clock to find working fridges to store meat from their butchery and dairy products.

Thankfully, the couple are friends with Jamie Archer behind Archer's Butchers in Norwich, who stepped in and helped store some of the chilled food.

Jamie Archer of Archer's Butchers saved the day after the electrical fault at White House Farm. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Gurney said: "It was a nightmare, but it was fantastic how people pulled together to help us.

"Paul and Beth Cork who own Norfolk Raider Cider at the farm were calling around sourcing fridges and Jamie Archer was amazing helping us at the 11th hour."

The fault was finally fixed on Tuesday but the electricians are just waiting on some parts to be back up and running.

The farm shop and café are set to reopen on Thursday and the butchery on Friday.

Luckily, the other businesses at the farm, including The Watering Can plant and gift shop opposite, were not affected by the fault.