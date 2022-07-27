Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Butcher comes to rescue of farm shop after 'nightmare' electrical fault

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:20 PM July 27, 2022
White House Farm owners Charlotte and Oliver Gurney in the café.

White House Farm owners Charlotte and Oliver Gurney in the café. - Credit: Antony Kelly

When a farm shop and café had to close after an electrical fault, a Norwich butcher stepped in to help save the stock.

White House Farm in Sprowston was forced to close on Saturday, July 23, due to a power outage at lunchtime which could not be immediately fixed. 

Farm owners Charlotte and Oliver Gurney were then against the clock to find working fridges to store meat from their butchery and dairy products. 

Thankfully, the couple are friends with Jamie Archer behind Archer's Butchers in Norwich, who stepped in and helped store some of the chilled food.

Jamie Archer from Archer's Butchers celebrating their success in the national Q Guild sausage compet

Jamie Archer of Archer's Butchers saved the day after the electrical fault at White House Farm. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Gurney said: "It was a nightmare, but it was fantastic how people pulled together to help us.

"Paul and Beth Cork who own Norfolk Raider Cider at the farm were calling around sourcing fridges and Jamie Archer was amazing helping us at the 11th hour." 

The fault was finally fixed on Tuesday but the electricians are just waiting on some parts to be back up and running.

Most Read

  1. 1 Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos
  2. 2 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
  3. 3 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
  1. 4 Passengers startled after plane forced to avert initial landing
  2. 5 Warning over increase in venomous 'false widows' in city
  3. 6 Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market
  4. 7 Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
  5. 8 Workers surprised by fireworks in city over lunchtime
  6. 9 Three city parks named among best in the UK
  7. 10 Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade

The farm shop and café are set to reopen on Thursday and the butchery on Friday. 

Luckily, the other businesses at the farm, including The Watering Can plant and gift shop opposite, were not affected by the fault. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

TUI passengers waiting for taxis outside Gatwick Airport after the coaches did not have enough seats 

Passengers stranded outside Gatwick after TUI diverts Norwich flight

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A squirrel broke into a B&Q store in Norwich looking for a late night snack and set off the intruder alarm

Norwich Live News

Squirrel breaks into DIY store and is found gorging on bird feed by police

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A bus shelter in Sprowston Road has been damaged. Pictured inset is Marcus Moore who uses the shelter

Safety fears raised after bus shelter smashed up by thugs

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Rose Kaplan, right, and her daughters, Dee, left, and Mel, outside their shop Woodside News, also kn

Despair as 40 vapes stolen in just one week at convenience store

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon