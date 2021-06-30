Which Norwich pubs have space for England v Ukraine?

Published: 5:53 PM June 30, 2021

Tables for the England match on Saturday are like gold dust, city landlords have said.

Across Norwich bars and pubs are already sold out ahead of the quarter final this weekend.

The Woolpack was booked up within minutes of the final whistle against Germany, with 300 people visiting its website.

The Compleat Angler meanwhile is taking 60 calls a day despite having no space.

And those taking walk-ins will see punters arriving as early as lunchtime.

Landlord of The Mischief on Fye Bridge, Jeff Davies, said: "On Tuesday we were full about an hour and a half before kick off, and for games at the weekend we tend to be full a couple of hours before.

"On a weekend - especially with England playing and at this level - we'll be packed from about 5pm. We've been really busy, operating at about 90pc of revenue of our normal level, despite the fact we're only operating at 40pc capacity."

The team at The Mischief are accepting walk-ins only, with Mr Davis explaining: "I have walked into a couple of pubs and seen reserved signs on the tables for 8pm, and it's quarter to nine and there's still no one there.

"It's worth reminding people that if they have booked somewhere it's not on to not show up - especially after everything pubs have been through."

At historic pub The Murderers, landlord Phil Cutter said: "It's great to see the pub full again. We're operating on a first come, first serve basis and before the England games we've been packed from a couple of hours before.

"Of course it's not the same under restrictions. We're making about a third of what we made during the World Cup because we've got extra staff on, people are drinking slower because they're sat at tables, and we can't get as many people in.

"Seeing England get this far and then - all being well - beating Ukraine isn't just good for the nation, it's good for the bottom line."

Where can you get a table in Norwich?

The Lamb, Orford Place, Norwich

The pub's online booking system shows it is fully for the England match.

The Woolpack, Golden Ball Street, Norwich

Is fully booked.

Bar and Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Fully booked.

The Compleat Angler, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Fully booked for the England match, and is usually two thirds full for any other football game.

Team leader Dan Fox said: "We're fully booked but the phone's still ringing off the hook. We've had about sixty people call us this morning trying to get a table, it's absolutely mad."

The Ten Bells, St Benedict's Street, Norwich

Owner Frances Chisholm said the Ten Bells will be showing the match, but with commentary off for those who want to enjoy the game in a more relaxed manner.

No bookings, walk-in only.

The Mischief, Fye Bridge, Norwich

Is accepting walk-ins only, but expects to be full from around 5pm onwards.