WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

PUBLISHED: 13:38 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 18 May 2020

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Retailer Primark has said it will reopen in Norwich when “safe and right to do so” but has revealed what is going on while stores are closed.

The video Primark posted on social media showing mannequins moving around the closed store. Pic: PrimarkThe video Primark posted on social media showing mannequins moving around the closed store. Pic: Primark

The firm shut its shops in March because of the coronavirus outbreak and unlike most other retailers has no online business.

But with government advice still keeping stores closed, bosses have yet to reveal a date when they plan to reopen.

A spokesman said: “Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers. That is why we will only reopen our stores in the UK once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so.

“We are closely following all safety advice from government and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores.”

However, the firm did give a fun insight into what has going on behind closed doors as it “prepped the store for when we’re able to reopen”. It posted a video on social media showing a German store’s mannequins moving around; one peering from behind a changing room curtain, another behind a till and one even going up an escalator.

The video resulted in a mixed response with some people saying it reminded them of a scary episode out of Dr Who when shop mannequins come to life but others said how much it made them miss the store.

Primark opened the newly extended superstore in Norwich’s Haymarket just before Christmas last year.

Topic Tags:

