Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Why is Marks & Spencer failing? Your views on what’s gone wrong with the much-loved store

PUBLISHED: 17:15 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 17 January 2019

What has gone wrong with our beloved store? Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

What has gone wrong with our beloved store? Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

The grand dame of the British high street is battling store closures after a drop in sales. We asked you for your views on whether the spark has gone out of Marks?

Sales are down in its food, clothes and home sections and some stores are even closing.

No stores in Norfolk are currently at risk but with retail flagging and other big names leaving our high streets, is M&S’s days as top dog numbered?

MORE: Is Gillette turning men into wimps?

The bad news came after a bid by M&S to appeal to the more average shopper with an advertising campaign featuring cheaper foods rather than luxury items over the festive period – but sales dropped by 2.4% up to Christmas.

Thumbs up! Business writer Caroline Culot finds a pair of mulberry patent boots she likes. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukThumbs up! Business writer Caroline Culot finds a pair of mulberry patent boots she likes. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Store closures were announced as part of a major restructuring programme aiming to make cost reductions of £350 million by 2021.

Even though popular television presenter Holly Willoughby has been promoting their ‘must have’ latest women’s fashions, the famous store cannot beat off competition from online giants like Boohoo.com

So, what’s gone wrong? This newspaper asked Norwich shoppers what they thought.

Pensioner Joan Garrod said: “Marks & Spencer aren’t trendy or attractive enough for the younger woman and what used to be the core market, the older women looking for smart casual clothes, they don’t seem to cater for us at all now.”

Vince Pearson gives us his opinions on M&S, having recently shopped at the foodhall. Picture: Ella WilkinsonVince Pearson gives us his opinions on M&S, having recently shopped at the foodhall. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Vince Pearson said: “We tend to use it for occasional items ... I think the Norwich branch is a bit small, it does get a bit cluttered but the product range gives me what I want.”

Rosaria Cappuccio said: “I think it is quite expensive but the quality is fantastic.

M&S chief executive Steve Rowe recently said the restructuring meant “rebuilding the foundations of the future M&S”, adding that every “aspect of our ranges, how we trade, our supply chain and marketing is undergoing scrutiny and change”.

Beth Spalding gives us her opinions on M&S. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBeth Spalding gives us her opinions on M&S. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Business writer Caroline Culot went into the Norwich store to see if she could find an outfit to ensure she dazzled in the newsroom.

“The problem is there is too much stock, there are two entire floors dedicated to women’s wear – but so much of it is the same, racks of baggy t-shirts and shapeless baggy trousers that few people are going to look good in.

“Whereas M&S used to be synonymous with style and quality for an affordable price, I think, although there are some examples of this, too many items are made with a cheap looking material. There are some pin-striped dresses which are ideal for work though for under £40 and a shoe sale on – I loved some leopard print high heels which were an absolute bargain for £13.”

It's another yes! Business writer Caroline Culot tries on a mustard coloured winter coat. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukIt's another yes! Business writer Caroline Culot tries on a mustard coloured winter coat. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

It's a definite no! Business writer Caroline Culot does not approve of the scarlet dresses in various designs. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukIt's a definite no! Business writer Caroline Culot does not approve of the scarlet dresses in various designs. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

A definite no! Baggy leggings don't look good on many people, business writer Caroline Culot reckons. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukA definite no! Baggy leggings don't look good on many people, business writer Caroline Culot reckons. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Met Office issue weather warning for snow across Norfolk

Fresh snow coveres Normanston Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

WATCH: The first snow of 2019 hits Norwich

The first snow of 2019 fell in Norwich today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Birmingham boss full of praise for ‘fantastic job’ Farke has done at City

Daniel Farke, left, and Garry Monk met ahead of City's 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why is Marks & Spencer failing? Your views on what’s gone wrong with the much-loved store

What has gone wrong with our beloved store? Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists