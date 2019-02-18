Next step for new city centre boutique hotel and spa

The development would include a 26-bedroom hotel, café, restaurant and spa. Pic: Hudson Architects. Hudson Architects

A new city centre boutique hotel and spa could take a step forward, after a call was issued for operators to take it on.

In March, permission was granted for a new restaurant, café, spa and boutique hotel on Surrey Street in Norwich.

Dennis Bacon, who owns 38 St Giles Street boutique bed and breakfast, was behind the bid for the site, formerly the bus station ticket office.

Permission was given for a restaurant and separate café on the ground floor, a day spa on the first floor, a 26-bed hotel on the second and third and a penthouse apartment on the fourth.

And an advert has now been posted for hotel operators to take on the site.

The advert says: “Currently the planning permission allows for a 26-bedroom boutique hotel, however the client is prepared to rework the scheme if more rooms are required. We believe up to 45 rooms could be provided in the current scheme, or an option is available for significantly more (STP).”

It adds: “We are now welcoming expressions of interest from hotel operators to agree a pre-let all or part of the site.”