These are the best places to visit in Norwich according to readers

From the historic castle to the thriving pub scene, city folk have shared their favourite spots across the Fine City.

Readers' top recommendations for visitors from further afield was grabbing a bite to eat at Norwich Market, visiting the two cathedrals and shopping in the Lanes.

After the suggestions flooded in on Facebook an expert shared just how important tourism remains to Norwich.

Chris Scargill, tourism and leisure specialist at accountancy firm Larking Gowen, said: "Norfolk is worth something like £3.4bn in tourism and clearly Norwich is a key part being in the centre of the county.

Chris Scargill, Lead Partner at Larking Gowen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

"Norwich is a place that people can come to regardless of where they stay in the county.

"Equally, the city is a great place for a visitor who then has the option to go to all the other fantastic places around Norfolk.

"We have some exceptional shops with an eclectic mix of both national and independent stores.

"The one thing that is becoming more evident is Norwich's food offering.

The Hot One Please with Nashville hot fried chicken from Bodega at Norwich Market. - Credit: Supplied by Bodega

"It's become a food destination and is starting to become a foodie's heaven. People coming to stay have a wide range of things to do, places to visit.

"The Fine City does have a lot to offer.

"And you don't need blazing sun to enjoy Norwich - we're a 365-days destination.

"On a day where the sun is shining I think that the area of Tombland is great - it has really been pushed up market.

"It's a place you can sit out and enjoy the fresh air. There are great restaurants around there and it's just on the edge of the city's shopping areas.

Outside seating in Tombland, Norwich - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

"I also love the vibrancy of the Lanes. People bustling and going about their business and tourists sitting back and enjoying the theme of it all.

"There's something for everybody.

"Norwich has no such thing as a tourist zone. The locals are there as much as those visiting. It's always full of real people enjoying Norwich for itself.

The Norwich Lanes summer fayre - Credit: Ian Burt

"Tourism is important for our businesses and economy, and that is equally important the other way around. They go hand-in-hand."