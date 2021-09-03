Mystery surrounds new tenant of former Game store

Published: 1:00 PM September 3, 2021

The former Game store in Norwich is under offer from a "well-known national retailer" - Credit: Archant

Agents are keeping tight-lipped about which big brand will be taking on a large city centre shop.

Game in the Back of the Inns in Norwich closed its doors in the midst of the second lockdown and has sat vacant ever since.

However chartered surveyor Francis Darrah has confirmed that it has received an offer from a "well-known national retailer".

A deal is set to be finalised in the coming weeks.

And while it can not be confirmed at this stage which retailer has set its sights on the property, details could become clear by the end of the month - once the lease is officially signed.

Mr Darrah said: “The property is under offer to a well-known national retailer and this letting, along with a number of other recent lettings in the centre of Norwich, demonstrates a steady recovery in the take up of empty shops by retailers.

"This underlines Norwich’s strength as the region’s dominant retail centre and its attractiveness to both national and independent occupiers.”

The empty unit sits on the corner of the Back of the Inns and White Lion Street, directly opposite one of the main entrances to the Castle Quarter.

It had been occupied by the video games retailer for several years and before the pandemic underwent a major revamp.

This saw the shopfloor made smaller in favour of transforming part of the unit into more of an arcade, where people could play computer games and take part in console competitions.

However, during the second coronavirus lockdown, the store was closed and the company vacated the site.

Game store in Norwich Chapelfield, photo credit: @GameNorwichCf on Twitter - Credit: Archant

The national chain has also recently vacated its unit in the Chantry Place shopping centre, moving from its own space into part of House of Fraser.

And in February 2020, the retailer held a 'false' closure of its Chantry Place store, in a bid to drive down its rent - before ultimately moving in with House of Fraser.

A spokesman said at the time: "As part of our property strategy over the coming year, Game will look at all store leases and decide whether the locations are a viable option in the current retail climate."