What next for former Bourgee restaurant?

Timberhill Terrace's steak and lobster restaurant Bourgee announced that it had officially closed its doors to the public back in August - Credit: Maya Derrick

An empty city centre restaurant left to gather dust over the past few months could have a new lease of life soon breathed into it.

The former site of steak and lobster restaurant Bourgee, in the Castle Quarter, confirmed its permanent closure back in August, after just shy of three years trading.

But although commercial negotiations are strictly confidential, a Castle Quarter representative confirmed that conversations with new tenants are ongoing across the entire retail and leisure hub with hopes for a new tenant to be found soon.

A spokeswoman for Castle Quarter said: "We can confirm that our team is in constant dialogue with potential Castle Quarter tenants and we are always excited to bring new local and national brands into the centre."

It comes a number of years after Castle Quarter's rebrand which saw the centre shift its focus purely from retail to include a variety of hospitality and leisure businesses.