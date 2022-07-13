Can you guess Norwich's favourite ice cream flavour?

Poll

Norwich's favourite ice cream flavours during the heatwave. Pictured are Jamie Riches with Luke, Lottie, and his partner Amy Ellis. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Whether it's a strawberry sensation or a chocolate delight, people in the Fine City love an ice cream.

And businesses have been run off their feet by sweltering shoppers looking for some frozen reprieve.

But in recent years dealers of the delicious dairy treats have seen a shift in which flavours customers are opting for.

Caroline Boden on the Aldous and Lakenham Creamery stall. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In years gone by chocolate or the humble vanilla may have been the most popular across the board - but not anymore.

Caroline Boden, who runs Lakenham Creamery in the market, said: "On a hot day like this we're selling a lot of mint chocolate chip but something that's been popular this summer is our lemon and lime ripple.

"It's like raspberry ripple but the lemon and lime mixed together is really refreshing.

"We also have peaches and cream which we originally had for the Queen's Jubilee but have kept it on since then as it's doing so well."

Other vendors however have noticed that the classic flavours still have a place among the public.

Joseph Gray, 48, who runs Giuseppino Ices in Gentleman's Walk, said: "What outsells everything else is vanilla.

"Every year I find it's everyone's favourite by quite a bit.

"It's obviously the safest bet for most people but chocolate and strawberry are a close second.

An up-and-coming ice cream flavour is bubble gum. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"A flavour that's getting more popular is bubble gum though - the kids love it.

"Whether it'll stand the test of time and stay a favourite for ten years is another matter."

Vendors have also seen an upward trend in dairy free or vegan options flying out of their freezers.

Joseph Gray of Giuseppino Ices said: "What outsells everything else is vanilla." - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Gary Butcher, who runs the Ice Cream Café in the market, said: "Our vegan range proves very popular.

"There are obviously a growing number of people who are looking for dairy free or vegan alternatives.

"It doesn't just cater to vegans but anyone who is lactose intolerant as well - they can still enjoy an ice cream."

Gary Butcher on his Ice Cream stall in the Norwich Market. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Caroline added: "We have a dairy free and vegan mango sorbet which is popular.

"It's all we have currently but we want to increase our range because there is a huge vegan population in Norwich and we want to accommodate them."

A couple of favourites among city people is vanilla and mint choc chip. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The public have their say

Jamie Riches, 50, lives in Dereham and had just popped into Giuseppino Ices to buy some treats for his kids.

He said: "The kids love ice cream - preferably chocolate.

"They get in such a mess - by the time we're up the road it'll be melting down their arm.

Luke Riches, three, enjoying a vanilla ice cream. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"If they don't finish it I'm more than happy to have it."

Maya Fan, 10, said: "I really like mint chocolate chip.

"It's nice having an ice cream as it keeps me cool."

Ocean Ngai enjoying an ice cream. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Her friend, Ocean Ngai, also 10, added: "My favourite flavour is bubble gum.

"I have ice cream a lot - I decided to have a Mr Whippy today though."

Simon Ward, who works at the University of East Anglia (UEA). - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Simon Ward, 44, said: "I really like the classic 99p - always with a flake.

"If I fancy something a bit more flavoursome I'll go with salted caramel."