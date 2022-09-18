Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Off the rack' bridal sale with dresses at £99 to be held at city venue

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:15 AM September 18, 2022
Wedding dresses from Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique in King's Lynn

Wedding dresses from Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique in King's Lynn - Credit: Victoria Arndt

For brides on the hunt for their dream wedding dress but on a budget, a city venue is set to host the "sale of all sales".

Bond in Norwich's Tombland will host an "off the rack" bridal sale on October 2, to celebrate the launch of its new wedding packages.

It is being organised by the Bottom Drawer Boutique in King's Lynn, White Relfections in Norwich and Adella Bridal in Ketteringham. 

There will be over 100 dresses from MadiLane, Sassi Holford, Vera Wang, Jesus Peiro, Made with Love, Rue De Seine, Rembo Styling and Daughters Of Simone.

There will also be a range of sizes from 10 to 18, as well as bridesmaid dresses and accessories starting from £10. 

All bridal gowns will be priced under £1,500 with the cheapest being £99.

Admission will be in small groups allowing brides-to-be the chance to browse the collection and try on their favourites.

Attendance is anticipated to be high so brides are asked to bring only one guest. 







