Speedy car buying service opens new branch in city car park

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:51 PM July 15, 2022
The new branch is located in Hall Road Retail Park in Norwich

The new branch is located in Hall Road Retail Park in Norwich - Credit: Supplied

One of the country's most well-known car buying firms has opened a new branch in the city.

Webuyanycar has launched a new branch in the car park of Hall Road Retail Park to help meet demand from motorists looking for a quick way to sell their cars. 

The new branch is completely self-sustainable, which runs off solar power and offers a fully paperless sales process.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Norwich is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient."

Webuyanycar runs more than 500 local branches across the UK.

