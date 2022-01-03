News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Pub yoga instructor looking forward to 2022 campsite retreats

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:33 AM January 3, 2022
A campsite yoga session being led by Tori Daughtrey, of Waveney Flow Yoga

A campsite yoga session being led by Tori Daughtrey, of Waveney Flow Yoga - Credit: Tori Daughtrey

A Thorpe St Andrew yoga instructor who has run pub and paddleboarding sessions is looking forward to expanding the business in her second year. 

Tori Daughtrey, of Waveney Flow Yoga, launched 'Pose and Pint' sessions at the Rivergarden in Yarmouth Road in the spring with people of all abilities taking part in yoga sessions in the pub garden. 

The sessions have moved to an upstairs room inside the pub during the winter months, and Ms Daughtrey has plans to offer more yoga retreat weekends at a rural campsite in mid-Norfolk this year. 

Tori Daughtrey has been running pub yoga sessions at the Rivergarden in Thorpe St Andrew

Tori Daughtrey has been running pub yoga sessions at the Rivergarden in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Tori Daughtrey

The yoga instructor has teamed up with Gill Pout, who built the Old Kings Arms Campsite in Garveston from repurposed and recycled materials, initially as a small family campsite during the summer of 2020.

The Old Kings Arms Campsite in Garvestone 

The Old Kings Arms Campsite in Garvestone - Credit: Tori Daughtrey

Mrs Pout explained: "It was initially somewhere for us to go as a family. We never had any idea to turn it into anything then we suddenly thought other people might like it and opened it as a campsite.

"Tori is a niece of one of my friends and she came to have a look and really liked it. We started with three yoga retreats last year." 

A yoga retreat at the Old Kings Arms Campsite in Garvestone

A yoga retreat at the Old Kings Arms Campsite in Garvestone - Credit: Tori Daughtrey

The campsite comprises a bell tent, two vintage caravans which the family refurbished, and a restored pantechnicon van, which was originally a furniture removal van drawn by horses.

And the yoga retreats run from Friday to Sunday at the campsite with a mixture of morning and evening yoga sessions, as well as home cooked food.

A candlelight yoga session run by Tori Daughtrey at the Garvestone campsite 

A candlelight yoga session run by Tori Daughtrey at the Garvestone campsite - Credit: Tori Daughtrey

Most Read

  1. 1 Peaky Blinders star spends New Year in Norwich
  2. 2 Archaeological report reveals Iron Age pits found in village
  3. 3 New car dealership approved for city retail park
  1. 4 The best takeaways in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
  2. 5 Understudy steps into Dick Whittington's boots as panto lead gets Covid
  3. 6 The tragic inspiration behind new city shop
  4. 7 Babies born in Norfolk on New Year's Day
  5. 8 Norwich midfielder’s car broken into in London
  6. 9 New home plans for vacant Castle Meadow building revealed
  7. 10 Wedding shop to become veterinary surgery near Norwich

Ms Daughtrey, who launched Waveney Flow Yoga in May last year, is also considering starting paddleboarding yoga retreats in 2022 rather than weekly classes. 

The instructor said: "Yoga is the most accessible sport in the world. You do not actually need a yoga mat or leggings. All you need is a body and a floor space such as a carpet or beach towel.

A yoga session taking place at Gill Pout's campsite in mid-Norfolk

A yoga session taking place at Gill Pout's campsite in mid-Norfolk - Credit: Tori Daughtrey

"You do not even need trainers. There does not need to be a barrier to practicing. I have taught people who are missing arms or who do not have ability with their legs." 

Visit www.waveneyflowyoga.com/ for more information. 

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by Tori Daughtrey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Advice for those starting yoga in 2022

Some city folk may be opting for yoga as their New Year's resolution. 

Ms Daughtrey said yoga is all about "building a range of motions, flexibility and strength".

Tori Daughtrey has also hosted paddleboarding yoga sessions

Tori Daughtrey has also hosted paddleboarding yoga sessions - Credit: Tori Daughtrey

She added: "Everyone thinks you have to be flexible to do yoga but you are better off coming if you can't touch your toes.

"It can be very intimidating going to classes where everyone is an expert. It's best to take the pressure off, find a good environment and give yourself time. 

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

"People should strive to make a routine. Once a week is fine, you do not have to do yoga every day. 

"Motivation to lose weight is never sustainable. It is sustainable to feel good and enjoy life so find out what your trigger points are and having a strategy. 

"If you are are feeling lethargic, rather than falling on the sofa, reach for the yoga mats."

Tori Daughtery who is running a Pose and Pint yoga session at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road in No

Tori Daughtery who is running a Pose and Pint yoga session at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans for a Marco Pierre White restaurant at Norwich Hotel have been approved 

Positive response to celebrity chef restaurant approval in community

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Figures from Public Health England show Norfolk has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus

7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Future housing developments off Salhouse Road in Sprowston which is unrecognisable to what is depicted in a historic map

Housing News

'City slums' to suburbs: How housing changes will continue to shape Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Street view St Stephens street buses

Norwich Live News

Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon