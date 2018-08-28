Search

New customer contact centre on Broadland Business Park will create 30 jobs

PUBLISHED: 16:11 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:30 27 November 2018

The Watson Fuels customer contact centre at Broadland Business Park will create 30 new jobs. Picture: Watson Fuels/La Shed Photography.

The Watson Fuels customer contact centre at Broadland Business Park will create 30 new jobs. Picture: Watson Fuels/La Shed Photography.

Sylvaine Poitau

Fuel distributor Watson Fuels has opened a new Norwich office which it says will create up to 30 new jobs over the next two years.

The customer contact centre is part of a three-year investment in the UK, which includes operations, depot infrastructure and customer service.

Managing director Bob Taylor said the office at Broadland Business Park “represents the future of Watson Fuels”. He added: “We are delighted to be introducing a number of cutting-edge systems and technologies into our Norwich office, and providing an overall environment in which local people are proud to work.”

It includes remote access systems so that customers can get in touch even during severe weather.

Regional domestic manager Serena Scott said the Beast from the East earlier this year had “highlighted the need for us to be more agile across the business”.

Watson Fuels has depots at Wisbech, Diss, Ipswich and Great Yarmouth.

