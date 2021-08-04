Golden Triangle cocktail bar announces closure after 'troubling time'

Published: 8:11 AM August 4, 2021

The owners of a city-centre cocktail bar who have “done their best in a troubling time” have announced its “temporary” closure.

The Warwick Street Social, on Warwick Street in Norwich, has closed initially for a few months.

Daniel Smith and Gregory Adjemian from G&D Ventures, which owns the business, said the closure would then be reviewed.

On the Warwick Street Social website it states: “Due to the global pandemic, we have done our best in a very troubling time to adhere to government guidelines and advice.

“Our main priority has always been, and will always continue to be the health, safety and well-being of our customers, staff and the local community.

“However, after some difficult conversations, we have sadly come to the decision to temporarily close Warwick St Social for an initial period of a few months however this will be under constant review.

“It is with regret that we have to make this call.

“We will look to re-deploy staff to other parts of the business where feasible."