City pub to reopen with new owners hoping to bring back 'good old days'

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:54 AM August 9, 2022
The Warwick Street Social will soon reopen as a pub under its new name the Warwick Arms

The Warwick Street Social will soon reopen as a pub under its new name the Warwick Arms - Credit: Briony De'Ath

A former cocktail bar in Norwich's golden triangle which closed last year will soon reopen as its new owners hope to return the building to its pub roots.

The Warwick Street Social, in Warwick Road, has sat empty since the announcement of its temporary closure back in August 2021, due to "troubling times" brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. 

But new owners Nick and Briony De'Ath are now set to "return an old favourite to the city", as they plan to reopen the business as a "straightforward" pub under its new name, the Warwick Arms. 

Nick and Briony De'Ath have taken over the Warwick Arms, formerly known as the Warwick Street Socia

Nick and Briony De'Ath have taken over the Warwick Arms, formerly known as the Warwick Street Social - Credit: Briony De'Ath

The couple, who also own the Red Lion Bishopgate and the Unthank Arms, are working with the leaseholders to get it reopened as soon as possible.

Mrs De'Ath said: "The Warwick is a beautiful building in a perfect location and deserves to be filled with people enjoying it as they have for decades."

Mr De'Ath added: "We’ve had a fantastic response from people living locally who fondly remember the pub and are looking forward to seeing it open again."

The Warwick Arm's official opening date is set to be announced.


