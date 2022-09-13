Restored Golden Triangle pub reopens to 'delighted' punters

Briony and Nick De'ath, the new owners of the Warwick Arms - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The new owners of a pub that has reopened in the Golden Triangle say punters have been "thrilled" to have it returned to its traditional roots.

The Warwick Arms has been welcoming back pub-goers more than a year since the former Warwick Street Social cocktail bar closed.

It has been taken over by Nick and Briony De’Ath who wanted to restore the pub, on the junction of Warwick Street and Dover Street, to its former glory.

Briony and Nick De'ath (front) the new owners of the Warwick Arms, with Matt Peplow (left) general manager, Jack Daly bar supervisor and Cole Ware - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The couple, who also own the Red Lion Bishopgate and the Unthank Arms, say they have been delighted with the response so far.

Mrs De’Ath said: "We’re thrilled to be able to add to the thriving community in the area and open alongside so many brilliant businesses nearby.

"Locals who’ve missed having a pub on their doorstep were delighted to see the Warwick Arms open again and going back to its roots."

An old sign was uncovered at the pub dating back to the 1900s - Credit: Briony and Nick De'ath

During their renovations at the site before its reopening, a former pub sign was also uncovered dating back to 1900, with its restored name on show.

General manager Matt Peplow said he was "extremely happy" with how the opening weekend went.

“Despite the last-minute changes to the sporting schedules following the sad news about the Queen we’ve seen lots of new and familiar faces," he said.

"Everyone’s been delighted with the range of drinks, the chance to watch everything from F1 to football on the TVs and we’ve enjoyed settling in.”

The Warwick Arms. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The pub will also host pop-up street food vendors, coming over the next few weeks, including a regular Friday appearance from Luca Pizzas.

Mr De'Ath added: "‘It’s always such a pleasure just to hear the hubbub of conversation and laughter in a pub – there’s nothing quite like it."

The business was previously known as Warwick Street Social which had sat empty since the announcement of its temporary closure back in August 2021.

The former owners of the business said it was due to "troubling times" brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.