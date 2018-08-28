Search

Warning over fake prize draw texts from Tesco

PUBLISHED: 10:57 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 25 January 2019

A warning has been issued over scam texts claiming to be from Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

A warning has been issued over scam texts claiming to be from Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards has issued a scam alert warning after text messages claiming to be from Tesco were sent to people stating they had won a Christmas prize draw.

The scam texts about a Christmas prize draw claiming to be from Tesco. Picture Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.The scam texts about a Christmas prize draw claiming to be from Tesco. Picture Norfolk County Council Trading Standards.

The text messages which state “you took the 2ND place in our Tesco Christmas Prize Draw” also contain a “collect it here” link.

The council confirmed the messages are not from Tesco and if anyone follows the link they will be taken to a website which claims they need to complete a survey to “claim your prize”. These surveys then try to gather personal and financial details.

The warning comes after a similar scam alert from Asda earlier this month after shoppers in Norwich were sent texts claiming they had “secured the 3rd place in our Christmas prize draw.”

A spokesman for Asda confirmed it was a hoax text message They said: “We are aware of a hoax text message which incorrectly claims to have been sent from Asda.

“These types of fake supermarket text messages appear from time to time and we can confirm this text is not genuine and we advise anyone who receives the message not to click on the link.”

Anyone who has been sent a scam text should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

