'I've loved Norwich and will miss everyone': City rug studio to close

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:25 AM November 3, 2022
Jamie Hoang with her Squid Game Doll rug in Wang Studio, which she has opened in Ber Street in Norwich. 

Jamie Hoang with her Squid Game Doll rug in Wang Studio - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norwich studio which opened after being inspired by the TikTok trend of rug tufting is to close.

Wang Studio in Ber Street has been running classes on the traditional craft of rug making for two years, but will now close as owner Jamie Hoang fulfils her dream of moving to Thailand.

Rug tufting uses a special rug gun and weaving yarn to create rugs in the shape of cartoon characters, toys and other items.

Jamie Hoang is the owner of Wang Studio which now offers workshops in Norwich

Jamie Hoang is the owner of Wang Studio which now offers workshops in Norwich where participants leave with their very own handmade rug. - Credit: Jamie Hoang

Ms Hoang's classes will continue online and the studio will reopen in Asia where Ms Hoang hopes it will attract the attention of global businesses.

She will say goodbye to the Fine City on Thursday, December 22, by opening a pop-up Christmas shop selling jewellery and will continue teaching until then.

Ms Hoang said: "I've had to close the studio as I'm moving to Thailand but the TikTok will continue and the classes will still go ahead online.

Wang Studio has been opened by Jamie Hoang in Ber Street, who learnt rug tufting during lockdown. 

Wang Studio has been opened by Jamie Hoang in Ber Street, who learnt rug tufting during lockdown. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It's a funny one, I've loved Norwich and everything about it but I've always wanted to live there and I'm looking forward to the next stage in my life.

"I'll miss everyone who has taken my classes in Norwich and also across the UK as we have people coming from all over the country as I'm the only one who teaches tufting here really."

Some of Jamie Hoang's creations at Wang Studio. 

Some of Jamie Hoang's creations at Wang Studio. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said she hoped those who had taken classes and followed her TikTok would continue to support her from distance.

She added that her social media account was growing and offered a great option for those who could not afford classes.

A tufting workshop in action at Wang Studio in Norwich. 

A tufting workshop in action at Wang Studio in Norwich. - Credit: Jamie Hoang

Her time in the city has seen her make rugs of the doll from hit Netflix show Squid Game, a smiley face, a Tamagotchi and a floppy disc which have all been catching the attention of passers-by in the studio window.

The studio also doubled as a shop selling rugs, fluffy coasters and phone cases. 

