Walking dinosaur show to return to Norwich in 2022

Rapter Nancy meets the audience at the Dinomania show at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An interactive dinosaur show is coming to Norwich for the second year in a row.

Dinomania, an award-winning show, will arrive back at Easton College in July next year, running two sessions with 400 tickets available.

The Norwich leg of the 2021 tour was entirely sold out by the time it was held.

The rangers guide guests through the two-hour sessions, teaching them everything about the dinosaurs they have in store.

Sixteen animatronic dinosaurs of all sizes are joining the tour - including the walking T-rex, triceratops, a velociraptor and a range of baby dinosaurs, including a brachiosaurus.

Ranger Chris Roberts with Little Al, an Allosaurus, ready for the Dinomania show at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There will also be a mini-museum with real fossils from dinosaurs, marine reptiles and other prehistoric creatures. There will also be workshops, videos on the big screen and a dinosaur quiz.

Dinomania was launched by Chris Roberts in 2015 and he now takes his dinosaurs to schools and venues across the UK.

Tickets can be bought on the Dinomania website.