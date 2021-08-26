Uncertainty over around 50 Norwich jobs as Virgin Money Giving closes

Published: 2:44 PM August 26, 2021

Around 50 Norwich jobs are shrouded in uncertainty after Virgin Money closed its charity arm, Virgin Money Giving.

The call centre for the charitable giving service is located in the city, with those impacted set to be consulted on potential jobs elsewhere in the group.

It is thought the Norwich-based team, who have been working remotely since the pandemic hit, will be reduced by around 26 people.

A spokesperson said the company was considering the future of both its Norwich office and store presence.

They said: "Most colleagues are working from home so we're considering future office requirements.

"This is in addition to the store presence we have in Norwich."

A Virgin Money statement released this morning read: "We've made the decision to close Virgin Money Giving later this year.

"We launched the service 12 years ago to support Virgin Money's sponsorship of the London Marathon, which comes to an end in October and we're incredibly proud of what we have achieved."

The company will continue to accept donations until December 30.