Vinyl record fair returns to city amid surge in sales
- Credit: VIP Record Fair
Record fans will find a vast range of vinyls on offer at a fair returning to Norwich this weekend.
VIP Record Fairs, which organises events across the country, is setting up shop on March 26 at St Andrews Hall from 10am to 3pm.
John Wallace, manager of VIP Records Fairs, said: "We'll have about 70 to 80 independent dealers from all over the country.
"There will be all types of music available from the 60s right up to the present day vinyl."
The fair returns at a time where vinyl records have enjoyed a resurgence in the face of streaming services.
John added: "Vinyl has gone crazy in the last five or six years.
"It's cool and trendy to have a record player now - lots of young people are into it.
"Like a lot of things - whether it be music, hair styles or fashion - everything comes back around."