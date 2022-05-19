Do you own one of these toys which are selling for £1,000?

Nick Wells, owner of In Demand Toys in Murrayfield Road, reveals which vintage toys are worth a fortune. - Credit: Nick Wells

Get into the attic and dust off those toy boxes because there could be treasures inside worth thousands and thousands of pounds.

That's because vintage toys are selling for a small fortune with Star Wars bringing in the biggest bucks.

Nick Wells, owner of In Demand Toys in Murrayfield Road, off Fifers Lane, has shared what people need to be scouring for in their garages.

This Star Wars figure is worth £975 and is being sold at Nick Wells' In Demand Toys store. - Credit: Nick Wells

He said: "Collectors will look for anything from the 80s and 90s mainly.

"A lot of stuff will come from old shows and films - the obvious ones that come to mind are Star Wars and Transformers.

"But also some toys from Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Thunder Cats and He-Man that are also very collectable.

Nick Wells, owner of In Demand Toys, gets a wide variety of vintage toys, worth hundreds of pounds. - Credit: Nick Wells

"Anything that is either still in the packaging or has accessories helps the value a lot.

"So a figure without its original attachment can be worth £10 - but with its attachment it might be worth £50, maybe more - it can make a hell of a difference."

But there is one huge difference which can push the price to the thousands.

"Once you have collectibles which are sealed that's when the prices can really go through the roof.

The Norwich vintage and modern toy fair is being held on July 3 at the Mercure Hotel in Boundary Road. - Credit: Nick Wells

"We have a Luke Skywalker farm boy outfit which is worth £975," he added.

"We often have toys come in worth between £300 to £400 if in the right condition - ironically still with the original £2 price sticker on.

"Once you get to toys made in the 70s you're looking at more antique items - as opposed to vintage - the 80s onwards is the golden era of toys in my opinion," he said.

Collectors and more casual hobbyists can visit the Norwich vintage and modern toy fair on July 3, at the Mercure Hotel, in Boundary Road.

Nick Wells says Stars Wars and Transformers toys can be worth hundreds of pounds. - Credit: Nick Wells

Nick said: "We'll have about 60 stalls there and a lot of stuff which we don't deal with like Lego, comics and video games.

"It will be good for people to come along and see a wide variety of toys, both old and new.

"There's an early bird entry from 9.30am but it becomes free from 11.30am and runs until 2pm."

Star Wars: The Empire strikes rich

The Star Wars film franchise has raked in billions of pounds since first releasing 'A New Hope' back in 1977.

However it also led to mass marketing campaigns of a scale which shoppers still can see on the shelves today.

George Lucas, creator of the Star Wars franchise, set about enhancing the experience for fans of the series with new sets of action figures.

Toy manufacturer Kenner were the first to create the figures, in time for the first film's release, before Hasbro picked up the rights in the 90s.

The first set of models hit shop shelves in 1978 and are now some of the most sought-after toys in the world with some selling for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

With the help of the pint-size playthings the Star Wars franchise amassed roughly £2.09 billion by 1987 and a whopping £16.1 billion by 2012 in merchandising revenue alone.