Vegan dog treat business proving a hit with Norfolk pooches

Penny Gibson, from Norwich, started Lola & Me dog treats in April last year - Credit: Penny Gibson

An entrepreneur has been gaining favour with the county's pooches through her homemade vegan treats.

Lola & Me Dog Treats was founded by Penny Gibson, from Norwich, in April last year and is now being stocked on Jarrold's Store Folk website

The 48-year-old started baking treats for her own pet, Lola, a four-year-old French Bulldog, after being told she needed a special diet and this sparked the idea for the business.

Ms Gibson said: "In 2020 I suffered a breakdown and took a long look at my work life balance.

"I grew up with dogs and decided a new addition to the family would give me a reason to get up every morning and also to help enjoy the great outdoors Norfolk has to offer.

Lola & Me dog treats come in a range of flavours and are all vegan and gluten free - Credit: Penny Gibson

"Many dogs are gluten intolerant and lactose intolerant and trying to find treats for them is hard.

"Lola loved my treats so I started baking for family, friends and neighbours and it took off from there.

"I started selling them at local markets like at Holt and North Walsham and they proved really popular.

"People kept on asking us back so there seemed to be a demand for them."

Alongside being vegan, the treats are also packaged in biodegradable materials, helping boost the eco-friendly credentials.

Prices start from £4 and a range of flavours are available, such as apple and cinnamon, coconut and cranberry.

The products are made from natural ingredients such as rice flour, peanut butter, ginger and cranberries, and no additives are used.

Ms Gibson added: "A balanced diet is good for dogs. I would never advocate for a dog to be completely vegan but it is good to use products that promote healthiness.

"You would use the best ingredients you could when making things for yourself so why wouldn't you want the same for your dogs?"

Store Folk was launched by Jarrold as a new online market place in September last year, offering a platform for local businesses to sell their wares and for customers to more readily find products made closer to home.