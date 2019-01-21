Video

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields. Archant

Having opened in Norwich less than four months ago, wine cafe Veeno has now closed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Veeno was located on Castle Mall’s Timberhill Terrace, as part of a £3m development.

The Italian wine bar ceased trading on Saturday.

Tables and stock have been removed from the site.

MORE: House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Staff at the site said they could not comment any further due to “legal reasons.”

At the top of the Castle Mall Shopping Centre, Veeno has opened it's doors to wine lovers Picture: Neil Didsbury At the top of the Castle Mall Shopping Centre, Veeno has opened it's doors to wine lovers Picture: Neil Didsbury

The cafe specialised in the Italian dining style of Aperitivo which is an after-work culture of drinking and eating appetisers such as cold meats and cheese.

The business was launched in 2013 by friends Nino Caruso and Andrea Zecchino, with the wines being sourced from Caruso’s family vineyard in Sicily which was established by his great-grandfather.

MORE: Laura Ashley growth plan could see 40 stores close

The closure will be a blow to Castle Mall, which was hoping to remodel itself as a leisure destination by adding new eateries as well as a bowling alley and obstacle assault course.