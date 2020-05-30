Search

Fashion store to reopen but with shopping ‘by appointment only’

PUBLISHED: 10:19 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 30 May 2020

Vanilla in Ipswich Road is reopening on June 16. Pic: Vanilla

Owners of a Norwich independent women’s clothing shop are reopening on June 16 but asking customers to book a slot to shop.

Anita and Abhi Vadhir, who run Vanilla in Ipswich Road, announced they are reopening from 10am-4pm on June 16 but with a different process in place. Customers need to book an appointment online and won’t be able to try on clothes with changing rooms closed.

Children aren’t currently allowed in to the store while social distancing rules remain.

Mrs Vadhir posted on social media: “It’s with heart filled joy we will be reopening. It will have been 12 weeks since we closed our beloved Vanilla doors, throughout this strange time we have been blessed with support, love and patience from you, our loyal followers, customers, colleagues and friends, we thank you.”

The shop, which has been going for more than 20 years, recently launched a website in lockdown.

