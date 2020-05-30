Fashion store to reopen but with shopping ‘by appointment only’
PUBLISHED: 10:19 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 30 May 2020
Owners of a Norwich independent women’s clothing shop are reopening on June 16 but asking customers to book a slot to shop.
Anita and Abhi Vadhir, who run Vanilla in Ipswich Road, announced they are reopening from 10am-4pm on June 16 but with a different process in place. Customers need to book an appointment online and won’t be able to try on clothes with changing rooms closed.
Children aren’t currently allowed in to the store while social distancing rules remain.
MORE: See inside this luxury flat right next to the Theatre Royal
Mrs Vadhir posted on social media: “It’s with heart filled joy we will be reopening. It will have been 12 weeks since we closed our beloved Vanilla doors, throughout this strange time we have been blessed with support, love and patience from you, our loyal followers, customers, colleagues and friends, we thank you.”
The shop, which has been going for more than 20 years, recently launched a website in lockdown.
For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.